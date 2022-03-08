BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 111203.45 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 390.01 points or 0.35% today to 111203.45

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 3970.16 points or 3.45% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 14.97% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.35% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 0.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.45% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 10.10% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 6381.01 points or 6.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

