  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/22 04:22:00 pm
111203.45 PTS   -0.35%
03/07BOVESPA Index Ends 2.52% Lower at 111593.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 114473.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 115165.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 111203.45 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 05:58pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 390.01 points or 0.35% today to 111203.45


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 3970.16 points or 3.45% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 14.97% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

--Off 14.97% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.35% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 0.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.45% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 10.10% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.71%

--Year-to-date it is up 6381.01 points or 6.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1757ET

