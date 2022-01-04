BOVESPA Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 103513.64 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 407.95 points or 0.39% today to 103513.64

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1308.80 points or 1.25% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 20.85% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 20.85% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.72% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 13.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.39% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1308.80 points or 1.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

