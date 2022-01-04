Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/04 04:19:00 pm
103513.64 PTS   -0.39%
01/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.86% Lower at 103921.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021BOVESPA Index Ends the Year 11.93% Lower at 104822.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021BOVESPA Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 104822.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 103513.64 -- Data Talk

01/04/2022 | 05:37pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 407.95 points or 0.39% today to 103513.64

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1308.80 points or 1.25% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 20.85% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 20.85% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.72% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 13.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.39% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1308.80 points or 1.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1736ET

Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
BRF S.A. 23.22 End-of-day quote.3.11%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 21.51 End-of-day quote.2.67%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 19.69 End-of-day quote.2.50%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 29.09 End-of-day quote.2.25%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 25.9 End-of-day quote.1.85%
SUL AMÉRICA S.A. 25.78 End-of-day quote.-6.22%
JHSF PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 5.21 End-of-day quote.-6.63%
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. 17.45 End-of-day quote.-6.78%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.72 End-of-day quote.-6.93%
CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES 14.52 End-of-day quote.-7.98%
Heatmap :