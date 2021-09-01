Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/01 04:20:00 pm
119395.6 PTS   +0.52%
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Higher at 119395.60 -- Data Talk

09/01/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 614.57 points or 0.52% today to 119395.60

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 8.70% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 8.70% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 27.59% from its 52-week low of 93580.35 hit Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

--Rose 17.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.70% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 8.51% from its 2021 closing low of 110035.17 hit Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 378.36 points or 0.32%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-01-21 1727ET

