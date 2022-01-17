Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/17 04:21:00 pm
106373.87 PTS   -0.52%
01/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.10% Higher at 106927.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 105529.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12BOVESPA Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 105685.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 106373.87 -- Data Talk

01/17/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 553.92 points or 0.52% today to 106373.87


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 18.66% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 18.66% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 5.56% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 12.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.52% from its 2022 closing high of 106927.79 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 5.31% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 1551.43 points or 1.48%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 1724ET

All news about IBOVESPA
01/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.10% Higher at 106927.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 105529.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12BOVESPA Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 105685.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12Shares in Brazil mall operators soar as Multiplan figures, BofA survey point to recover..
RE
01/12Shares in Brazil mall operator Multiplan jump as Q4 figures beat 2019 levels
RE
01/11BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Higher at 103778.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 101945.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/07BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.01% Lower at 102719.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 101561.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05BOVESPA Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 101005.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:55pBRF S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary General Sharehloders' Meeting
PU
05:55pBRF S A : Final Synthetic Voting Map
PU
05:52pBrazilian homebuilder MRV posts Q4 rise in sales, eyes IPO in NY
RE
01:25pVALE S A : takes an immersive experience in Brazil's culture and nature to Expo Dubai
PU
10:27aRBC Lifts Vale to Sector Perform From Underperform, PT to $17 From $12.50 After Selloff..
MT
10:22aBrazil's Braskem Shares Fall 5.1% After Petrobras Registers Share Sale
DJ
09:34aRussian rouble slips amid Ukraine tensions; Brazil's real lifted by data
RE
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
CIELO S.A. 2.12 Delayed Quote.4.95%
QUALICORP 16.37 Delayed Quote.2.76%
TIM S.A. 12.94 Delayed Quote.2.45%
BRF S.A. 24.75 Delayed Quote.1.85%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 10.5 Delayed Quote.1.84%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. 12.86 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 21.23 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 19.25 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.12 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
BRASKEM S.A. 48.65 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
Heatmap :