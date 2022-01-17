BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 106373.87 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 553.92 points or 0.52% today to 106373.87
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 18.66% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 18.66% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 5.56% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 12.26% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.52% from its 2022 closing high of 106927.79 hit Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
--Up 5.31% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 1.48%
--Year-to-date it is up 1551.43 points or 1.48%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-17-22 1724ET