Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/07 04:19:00 pm EDT
118862.12 PTS   +0.54%
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 14.48% Higher at 119999.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 120259.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29BOVESPA Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 120014.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 118862.12 -- Data Talk

04/07/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 634.37 points or 0.54% today to 118862.12


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 9.11% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.11% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.95% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 0.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.23% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.68% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 14039.68 points or 13.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1734ET

All news about IBOVESPA
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 14.48% Higher at 119999.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 120259.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29BOVESPA Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 120014.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28BOVESPA Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 118737.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28No hydrocarbons found in key Exxon drilling in Brazil, partner says
RE
03/25BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.27% Higher at 119081.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/24BOVESPA Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 119052.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 117457.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 117272.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/22Brazil's Eletrobras privatization offer to be launched only after April 25 -CEO
RE
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
04:45pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Relevant Shareholding
PU
04:45pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
04:23pVALE S A : Dates for reporting of 1Q22 performance
PU
04:18pU.S. fuel oil imports from Latin America jump ahead of Russia wind-down
RE
03:53pVALE WILL ANNOUNCE ITS 1Q22 PERFORMA : check the dates of reportings and dial in to confer..
PU
03:24pWEG S A : establishes partnership with JEEP
PU
03:13pWEG S A : provides Artificial Intelligence solution for a water utility company
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings IBOVESPA
BRASKEM S.A. 45.49 Delayed Quote.6.96%
PETROBRAS 34.04 Delayed Quote.5.19%
PETROBRAS 36.69 Delayed Quote.5.01%
AZUL S.A. 24.43 Delayed Quote.3.69%
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. 36.74 Delayed Quote.3.52%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 11.66 Delayed Quote.-2.67%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 11.73 Delayed Quote.-2.82%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 11.09 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 3.27 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
IGUATEMI S.A. 21.02 Delayed Quote.-3.58%
Heatmap :