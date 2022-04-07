BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 118862.12 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 634.37 points or 0.54% today to 118862.12

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 9.11% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.11% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.95% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 0.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.23% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.68% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 14039.68 points or 13.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-22 1734ET