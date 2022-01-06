Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Ibovespa
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/06 04:19:00 pm
101561.05 PTS   +0.55%
01/05BOVESPA Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 101005.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 103513.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.86% Lower at 103921.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 101561.05 -- Data Talk

01/06/2022 | 05:43pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 555.41 points or 0.55% today to 101561.05

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 22.34% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 22.34% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 17.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.27% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.55% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3261.39 points or 3.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1742ET

Chart IBOVESPA
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
BRF S.A. 22.7 End-of-day quote.1.25%
VALE S.A. 77.81 End-of-day quote.0.95%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.14 End-of-day quote.-6.55%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 15.23 End-of-day quote.-6.79%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 11.19 End-of-day quote.-6.98%
AZUL S.A. 22.36 End-of-day quote.-8.36%
PETRO RIO S.A. 18.49 End-of-day quote.-10.76%
Heatmap :