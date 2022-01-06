BOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 101561.05 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 555.41 points or 0.55% today to 101561.05

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day losing streak

--Off 22.34% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 22.34% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.78% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 17.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.27% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.55% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3261.39 points or 3.11%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

