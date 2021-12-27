Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Ibovespa
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/27 04:21:00 pm
105554.4 PTS   +0.63%
12/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 104891.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22Latam FX gains ground, stocks mixed as Omicron concerns linger
RE
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 105554.40 -- Data Talk

12/27/2021 | 05:36pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 663.08 points or 0.63% today to 105554.40

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 19.29% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Off 19.29% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.74% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 11.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.29% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.74% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 13462.84 points or 11.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1735ET

12/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 104891.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22Latam FX gains ground, stocks mixed as Omicron concerns linger
RE
12/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 105499.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/20BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Lower at 105019.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.52% Lower at 107200.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17Brazil's BRF proposes $1.2 billion capital increase, market sees potential move by Marf..
RE
12/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 108326.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16Brazil's Qualicorp Shares Rise 9.5% on Permission to Boost Stake
DJ
12/16Brazil's Intermedica Shares Rise 7.6%, Hapvida Up 6.3% After Merger Approval
DJ
05:57pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on asset sale in Potiguar Basin December 27,..
PU
05:37pBRF S A : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K/A
PU
05:27pBRF S A : MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON DECEMBER 16, 2..
PU
04:17pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Ordinary Meeting
PU
04:07pCPFL ENERGIA S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
12:31pBrazil's Magazine Luiza Shares Rise 7.1% on Debenture Sale
DJ
06:17aBRF S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K/A
PU
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.69 End-of-day quote.7.90%
VIA S.A. 4.85 End-of-day quote.7.78%
PETRO RIO S.A. 20.6 End-of-day quote.4.57%
QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A. 16.54 End-of-day quote.4.22%
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. 6.05 End-of-day quote.4.13%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 18.18 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 25.33 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
BRF S.A. 22.25 End-of-day quote.-1.64%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 22.22 End-of-day quote.-2.24%
AZUL S.A. 25.78 End-of-day quote.-2.57%
