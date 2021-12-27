BOVESPA Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 105554.40 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 663.08 points or 0.63% today to 105554.40

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 19.29% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Off 19.29% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.74% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 11.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.29% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.74% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 13462.84 points or 11.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1735ET