BOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 104864.17 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 690.23 points or 0.65% today to 104864.17

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 19.81% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Off 19.81% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.06% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 12.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.81% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.06% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 14153.07 points or 11.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1733ET