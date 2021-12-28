Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/28 04:25:00 pm
104864.17 PTS   -0.65%
12/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 105554.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 104891.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 104864.17 -- Data Talk

12/28/2021 | 05:34pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 690.23 points or 0.65% today to 104864.17

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 19.81% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Off 19.81% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.06% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 12.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.81% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.06% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 14153.07 points or 11.89%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1733ET

All news about IBOVESPA
12/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 105554.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 104891.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22Latam FX gains ground, stocks mixed as Omicron concerns linger
RE
12/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 105499.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/20BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Lower at 105019.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.52% Lower at 107200.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17Brazil's BRF proposes $1.2 billion capital increase, market sees potential move by Marf..
RE
12/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 108326.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16Brazil's Qualicorp Shares Rise 9.5% on Permission to Boost Stake
DJ
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:56pRio court suspends Petrobras natural gas price hike
RE
03:57pEnergy Stocks Recovering Ahead of Tuesday's Close
MT
07:19aVale, BHP Joint Venture Samarco's Bondholders Reject Restructuring Offer Again
MT
06:07aBRF S A : PUBLIC REQUEST FOR A PROXY - Form 6-K/A
PU
04:11aPetrobras to Sell Sergipe Oil, Gas Assets to Carmo Energy For $1.1 Billion
MT
12/28SUL AMÉRICA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/27PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on asset sale in Potiguar Basin December 27,..
PU
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.78 End-of-day quote.9.35%
VIA S.A. 4.86 End-of-day quote.8.00%
QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A. 16.65 End-of-day quote.4.91%
PETRO RIO S.A. 20.66 End-of-day quote.4.87%
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. 6.04 End-of-day quote.3.96%
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. 7.24 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
BRF S.A. 22.23 End-of-day quote.-1.72%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 22.27 End-of-day quote.-2.02%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 18.04 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
AZUL S.A. 25.67 End-of-day quote.-2.99%
Heatmap :