    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/12 04:20:00 pm EDT
116146.86 PTS   -0.69%
04/11BOVESPA Index Ends 1.16% Lower at 116952.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/08BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.67% Lower at 118322.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 118862.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 116146.86 -- Data Talk

04/12/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 805.99 points or 0.69% today to 116146.86


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2715.26 points or 2.28% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 11.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Off 11.19% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.25% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 2.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.46% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.99% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 11324.42 points or 10.80%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1736ET

Heatmap :