BOVESPA Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 116146.86 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 805.99 points or 0.69% today to 116146.86

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2715.26 points or 2.28% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 11.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Off 11.19% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.25% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 2.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.46% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.99% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 11324.42 points or 10.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1736ET