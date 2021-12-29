BOVESPA Index Ends 0.72% Lower at 104107.24 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 756.93 points or 0.72% today to 104107.24
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1447.16 points or 1.37% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 20.39% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Off 20.39% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 3.31% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 12.53% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.39% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 3.31% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 2.15%
--Year-to-date it is down 14910.00 points or 12.53%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
12-29-21 1738ET