BOVESPA Index Ends 0.72% Lower at 104107.24 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 756.93 points or 0.72% today to 104107.24

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1447.16 points or 1.37% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 20.39% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 20.39% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.31% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 12.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.39% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.31% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 2.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 14910.00 points or 12.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1738ET