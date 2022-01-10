BOVESPA Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 101945.20 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 774.27 points or 0.75% today to 101945.20

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down 10 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 22.05% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 22.05% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 1.16% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 17.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.90% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.93% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 2877.24 points or 2.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1741ET