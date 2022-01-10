Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/10 04:21:00 pm
101945.2 PTS   -0.75%
01/07BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.01% Lower at 102719.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 101561.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/05BOVESPA Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 101005.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 101945.20 -- Data Talk

01/10/2022 | 05:42pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 774.27 points or 0.75% today to 101945.20

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down 10 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 22.05% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 22.05% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 1.16% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 17.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.90% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.93% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.74%

--Year-to-date it is down 2877.24 points or 2.74%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-22 1741ET

VALE S.A. 84 End-of-day quote.5.82%
USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. 14.68 End-of-day quote.4.78%
PETRO RIO S.A. 19.82 End-of-day quote.4.54%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL 24.12 End-of-day quote.4.24%
AZUL S.A. 23.9 End-of-day quote.3.69%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 22.11 End-of-day quote.-3.24%
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS 30.16 End-of-day quote.-3.33%
TOTVS S.A. 25.1 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
VIA S.A. 4.17 End-of-day quote.-4.36%
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. 5.21 End-of-day quote.-5.44%
Heatmap :