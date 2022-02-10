BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 113367.77 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 906.38 points or 0.81% today to 113367.77

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1371.37 points or 1.22% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.31% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 13.31% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 12.50% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.24% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 8545.33 points or 8.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1742ET