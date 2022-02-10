Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/10 04:19:00 pm
113367.77 PTS   +0.81%
02/09BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 112461.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 112234.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 111996.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 113367.77 -- Data Talk

02/10/2022 | 05:43pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 906.38 points or 0.81% today to 113367.77


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1371.37 points or 1.22% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.31% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 13.31% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 12.50% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.24% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 8545.33 points or 8.15%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 1742ET

News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:38pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3
PU
05:18pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
05:18pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Minutes of the Fiscal Council Meeting
PU
04:57pVale 4Q Iron Ore Sales Jumped 22.6% vs. 3Q to 83.1 Million Tons
DJ
04:40pGRUPO NOTREDAME INTERMEDICA PARTICIP : Material Fact - Hospital do Coração de Duque de Cax..
PU
04:39pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Earnings Release 4Q21
PU
04:39pBRF S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
