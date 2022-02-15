BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 114828.18 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 928.99 points or 0.82% today to 114828.18
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
--Up for six consecutive trading days
--Up 2831.78 points or 2.53% over the last six trading days
--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 7, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days
--Up seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 12.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021
--Off 12.19% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 13.95% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 3.85% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 13.68% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 2.39%
--Year-to-date it is up 10005.74 points or 9.55%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
