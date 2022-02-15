Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/15 04:19:00 pm
114828.18 PTS   +0.82%
02/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.29% Higher at 113899.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/11BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 113572.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/11Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas beats profit expectations, EBITDA disappoints
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 114828.18 -- Data Talk

02/15/2022 | 05:40pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 928.99 points or 0.82% today to 114828.18


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 2831.78 points or 2.53% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 7, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 12.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021

--Off 12.19% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 13.95% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 3.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 13.68% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 10005.74 points or 9.55%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1739ET

