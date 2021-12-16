BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 108326.33 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 895.15 points or 0.83% today to 108326.33

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1566.41 points or 1.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 17.17% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Off 17.17% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.49% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 8.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.17% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.49% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 10690.91 points or 8.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1746ET