    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/16 04:21:00 pm
108326.33 PTS   +0.83%
BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 108326.33 -- Data Talk

12/16/2021 | 05:47pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 895.15 points or 0.83% today to 108326.33

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1566.41 points or 1.47% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 17.17% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

--Off 17.17% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.49% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 8.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.17% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.49% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 6.29%

--Year-to-date it is down 10690.91 points or 8.98%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 1746ET

All news about IBOVESPA
12:00pBrazil's Qualicorp Shares Rise 9.5% on Permission to Boost Stake
DJ
09:25aBrazil's Intermedica Shares Rise 7.6%, Hapvida Up 6.3% After Merger Approval
DJ
12/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 107431.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15Brazil's Minerva Shares Jump 8.1% on China Reopening; JBS, BRF Also Rise
DJ
12/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 106759.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 107383.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/13Brazil's Cogna sees higher-education unit returning to revenue growth in 2023
RE
12/10BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.56% Higher at 107758.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/09BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 106291.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Higher at 107557.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:29pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : receives Brazil Leaders and Rio Leaders Awards
PU
04:39pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : holds Public Meeting 2021
PU
12:49pENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S A : Novo Estado project begins energization tests on the transmissi..
PU
12:19pGERDAU S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
12:00pBrazil's Qualicorp Shares Rise 9.5% on Permission to Boost Stake
DJ
09:29aENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S A : shares continue in B3's Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) an..
PU
09:29aENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S A : announces winners of the Call for Educational Incentive Project..
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
MINERVA S.A. 9.84 End-of-day quote.11.19%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.17 End-of-day quote.7.49%
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. 5.36 End-of-day quote.7.41%
BRASKEM S.A. 55.78 End-of-day quote.6.19%
VIA S.A. 5.2 End-of-day quote.4.84%
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. 21.05 End-of-day quote.-0.75%
EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. 23.77 End-of-day quote.-0.92%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 23.26 End-of-day quote.-1.32%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 31.51 End-of-day quote.-1.72%
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. 7.93 End-of-day quote.-2.10%
Heatmap :