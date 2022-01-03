Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/03 04:21:00 pm
103921.59 PTS   -0.86%
2021BOVESPA Index Ends the Year 11.93% Lower at 104822.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021BOVESPA Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 104822.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
2021BOVESPA Index Ends 0.72% Lower at 104107.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.86% Lower at 103921.59 -- Data Talk

01/03/2022 | 05:46pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 900.85 points or 0.86% today to 103921.59

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 20.53% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 20.53% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.12% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 12.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 900.85 points or 0.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-22 1744ET

News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:39pSUL AMERICA S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Sustainability Committee Ele..
PU
05:19pPETRO RIO S A : Notice to shareholders - capital raise
PU
04:41pBiden unveils plan to boost competition in U.S. meat industry
RE
02:09pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRI : With the Multi superapp, Multiplan shopping centers..
PU
07:49aCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPE : Events Calendar 2022
PU
07:22aBrazil's Antitrust Regulator Approves Gol's Acquisition of MAP Transportes Aereos
MT
06:09aPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
BRF S.A. 23.15 End-of-day quote.2.80%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 21.51 End-of-day quote.2.67%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 29.18 End-of-day quote.2.57%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 19.68 End-of-day quote.2.45%
EMBRAER S.A. 25.26 End-of-day quote.1.77%
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S.A. 17.71 End-of-day quote.-5.40%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 19.31 End-of-day quote.-5.57%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 11.32 End-of-day quote.-5.67%
JHSF PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 5.23 End-of-day quote.-6.27%
CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES 14.7 End-of-day quote.-6.84%
Heatmap :