BOVESPA Index Ends 0.86% Lower at 103921.59 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 900.85 points or 0.86% today to 103921.59

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 20.53% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 20.53% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 3.12% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 12.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 900.85 points or 0.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

