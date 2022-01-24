BOVESPA Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 107937.11 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1004.57 points or 0.92% today to 107937.11

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1164.88 points or 1.07% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 17.46% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 17.46% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.11% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 8.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.07% from its 2022 closing high of 109101.99 hit Thursday, Jan 20, 2022

--Up 6.86% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 3114.67 points or 2.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

