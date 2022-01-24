Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/24 04:19:00 pm
107937.11 PTS   -0.92%
05:05aBrazil's sliding stock market makes M&A targets
RE
01/21BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.88% Higher at 108941.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 109101.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 107937.11 -- Data Talk

01/24/2022 | 05:40pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 1004.57 points or 0.92% today to 107937.11


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1164.88 points or 1.07% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022

--Off 17.46% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 17.46% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.11% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 8.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.07% from its 2022 closing high of 109101.99 hit Thursday, Jan 20, 2022

--Up 6.86% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.97%

--Year-to-date it is up 3114.67 points or 2.97%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-22 1739ET

News of the index components IBOVESPA
04:46pCVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting - Strate..
PU
04:25pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Announcement on transaction between related parties
PU
09:22aEmbraer Sells 20 E2 Aircraft to Lessor Azorra Aviation
MT
07:48aBarclays Starts Banco Bradesco at Overweight With $5 Price Target
MT
07:47aBarclays Starts Itau Unibanco at Equalweight With $4.50 Price Target
MT
07:22aBrazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra
RE
07:04aEMBRAER S A : Azorra Places Order For 20 Embraer E2 Aircraft
PU
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 20.95 Delayed Quote.7.44%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 23.49 Delayed Quote.4.68%
BRASKEM S.A. 49.95 Delayed Quote.3.63%
BRF S.A. 23.46 Delayed Quote.3.39%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 16.24 Delayed Quote.2.40%
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO 13.06 Delayed Quote.-4.25%
AZUL S.A. 26.43 Delayed Quote.-4.27%
QUALICORP 16.23 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 3.16 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.39 Delayed Quote.-7.39%
Heatmap :