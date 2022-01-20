BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 109101.99 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1088.52 points or 1.01% today to 109101.99
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 2728.12 points or 2.56% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022
--Up eight of the past 11 trading days
--Off 16.57% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Off 16.57% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 8.26% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 7.80% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 8.02% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 4.08%
--Year-to-date it is up 4279.55 points or 4.08%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
