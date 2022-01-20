Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/20 04:20:00 pm
109101.99 PTS   +1.01%
09:37aBrazil's Andrade Gutierrez extends deadline for bids for its CCR stake - sources
RE
01/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.26% Higher at 108013.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 106667.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 109101.99 -- Data Talk

01/20/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 1088.52 points or 1.01% today to 109101.99


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 2728.12 points or 2.56% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 14, 2022

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 16.57% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Off 16.57% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 8.26% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 7.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.02% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 4279.55 points or 4.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-22 1737ET

Heatmap :