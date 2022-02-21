Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/21 04:18:00 pm
111725.3 PTS   -1.02%
02/18BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.61% Lower at 112879.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/17BOVESPA Index Ends 1.43% Lower at 113528.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/17NEW FEATURES ON MARKETSCREENER : Hong Kong, Russia, Poland and Brazil
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 111725.30 -- Data Talk

02/21/2022 | 05:26pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 1154.55 points or 1.02% today to 111725.30


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3455.65 points or 3.00% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Off 14.57% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Off 14.57% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.87% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 0.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.00% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 10.61% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 6902.86 points or 6.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1725ET

PETRO RIO S.A. 25.27 Delayed Quote.3.65%
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP 39.18 Delayed Quote.3.54%
PETROBRAS 33.85 Delayed Quote.2.58%
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. 40.69 Delayed Quote.0.62%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 21.31 End-of-day quote.0.57%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 13.29 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.27 Delayed Quote.-5.81%
CIELO S.A. 2.66 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 22.44 Delayed Quote.-6.07%
QUALICORP 15.76 Delayed Quote.-8.64%
Heatmap :