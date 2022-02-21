BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 111725.30 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1154.55 points or 1.02% today to 111725.30

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3455.65 points or 3.00% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Off 14.57% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

--Off 14.57% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.87% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 0.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.00% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 10.61% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 6902.86 points or 6.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1725ET