    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/11 04:19:00 pm EDT
116952.85 PTS   -1.16%
04/08BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.67% Lower at 118322.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 118862.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 14.48% Higher at 119999.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.16% Lower at 116952.85 -- Data Talk

04/11/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1369.41 points or 1.16% today to 116952.85


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1909.27 points or 1.61% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 6, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 10.57% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 21, 2022

--Off 10.57% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.05% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 1.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.80% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.79% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 12130.41 points or 11.57%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1735ET

