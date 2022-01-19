BOVESPA Index Ends 1.26% Higher at 108013.47 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1345.81 points or 1.26% today to 108013.47
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 1639.60 points or 1.54% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Up seven of the past 10 trading days
--Off 17.41% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
--Off 17.41% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 7.18% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 9.72% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 6.94% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.04%
--Year-to-date it is up 3191.03 points or 3.04%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-19-22 1738ET