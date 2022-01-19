Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/19 04:18:00 pm
108013.47 PTS   +1.26%
01/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 106667.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 106373.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17Russian rouble slips amid Ukraine tensions; Brazil's real lifted by data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.26% Higher at 108013.47 -- Data Talk

01/19/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 1345.81 points or 1.26% today to 108013.47


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1639.60 points or 1.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Up seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 17.41% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

--Off 17.41% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 7.18% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 9.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.94% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 3191.03 points or 3.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-22 1738ET

All news about IBOVESPA
01/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 106667.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 106373.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17Russian rouble slips amid Ukraine tensions; Brazil's real lifted by data
RE
01/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.10% Higher at 106927.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 105529.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12BOVESPA Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 105685.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12Shares in Brazil mall operators soar as Multiplan figures, BofA survey point to recover..
RE
01/12Shares in Brazil mall operator Multiplan jump as Q4 figures beat 2019 levels
RE
01/11BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Higher at 103778.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 101945.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:30pS&P Revises Embraer Outlook to Positive From Negative on Faster Leverage Reduction; 'BB..
MT
04:15pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Last days to register for the IRB Brasil RE and MAG Seguros In..
PU
04:10pBrazil prosecutors order Vale to shore up 18 mining dams after heavy rains
RE
03:15pENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S A : among the world's 100 most sustainable companies
PU
01:41pBrazil's Petrobras to spend $457 mln on refinery maintenance in 2022
RE
01:17pBrazil's oil production reaches 2.84 mln bpd in December -regulator
RE
01:15pPETROBRAS : on Potiguar Cluster divestment January 19, 2022
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. 6.28 Delayed Quote.9.41%
CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES 14.75 Delayed Quote.7.59%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.31 Delayed Quote.7.13%
VIA S.A. 4 Delayed Quote.6.67%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 18.9 Delayed Quote.6.42%
MINERVA S.A. 9.87 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 19.37 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
AZUL S.A. 25.27 Delayed Quote.-1.33%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.21 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
EMBRAER S.A. 20.58 Delayed Quote.-2.79%
Heatmap :