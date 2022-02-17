BOVESPA Index Ends 1.43% Lower at 113528.48 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1652.47 points or 1.43% today to 113528.48

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Snaps a seven trading day winning streak

--Off 13.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 13.19% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 12.66% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.43% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 12.40% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 8706.04 points or 8.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1746ET