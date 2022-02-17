Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.43% Lower at 113528.48 -- Data Talk

02/17/2022 | 05:47pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 1652.47 points or 1.43% today to 113528.48


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Snaps a seven trading day winning streak

--Off 13.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 13.19% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 12.66% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.43% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 12.40% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.23%

--Year-to-date it is up 8706.04 points or 8.31%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1746ET

All news about IBOVESPA
10:33aNEW FEATURES ON MARKETSCREENER : Hong Kong, Russia, Poland and Brazil
02/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 115180.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/16Brazil's BNDES raises $370 million in meatpacker JBS shares sale, says executive
RE
02/15Brazil audit court backs Eletrobras post-privatization concession payments
RE
02/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 114828.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.29% Higher at 113899.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/11BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 113572.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/11Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas beats profit expectations, EBITDA disappoints
RE
02/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 113367.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/09BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 112461.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Heatmap :