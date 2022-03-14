BOVESPA Index Ends 1.60% Lower at 109927.62 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1785.45 points or 1.60% today to 109927.62
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 3972.72 points or 3.49% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point decline since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021
--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Down seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 15.94% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
--Off 15.94% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 9.08% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 4.29% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.56% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
--Up 8.83% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 2.84%
--Year-to-date it is up 5105.18 points or 4.87%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-14-22 1741ET