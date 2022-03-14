Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
03/14 04:20:00 pm
109927.62 PTS   -1.60%
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.60% Lower at 109927.62 -- Data Talk

03/14/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1785.45 points or 1.60% today to 109927.62


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3972.72 points or 3.49% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point decline since Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021

--Largest three day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 15.94% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Off 15.94% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.08% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.56% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 8.83% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.84%

--Year-to-date it is up 5105.18 points or 4.87%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 1741ET

Heatmap :