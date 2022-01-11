Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/11 04:18:00 pm
103778.98 PTS   +1.80%
01/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 101945.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/07BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.01% Lower at 102719.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 101561.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Higher at 103778.98 -- Data Talk

01/11/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 1833.78 points or 1.80% today to 103778.98

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 20.64% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.64% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.98% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 16.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.14% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.75% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 1043.46 points or 1.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1737ET

Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
USINAS SIDERÚRGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. 15.38 End-of-day quote.4.77%
FLEURY S.A. 17.2 End-of-day quote.3.74%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL 24.92 End-of-day quote.3.32%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇÃO 19.35 End-of-day quote.2.11%
JBS S.A. 35.9 End-of-day quote.1.87%
BRF S.A. 23.52 End-of-day quote.-4.39%
NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 55.53 End-of-day quote.-4.52%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 9.4 End-of-day quote.-5.24%
QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A. 14.62 End-of-day quote.-5.56%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 5.74 End-of-day quote.-7.72%
Heatmap :