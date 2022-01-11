BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Higher at 103778.98 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1833.78 points or 1.80% today to 103778.98

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 20.64% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.64% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 2.98% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 16.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.14% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 2.75% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 1043.46 points or 1.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

