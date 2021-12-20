BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Lower at 105019.78 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2180.78 points or 2.03% today to 105019.78

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3306.55 points or 3.05% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 19.70% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Off 19.70% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.21% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 9.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.70% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.21% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 13997.46 points or 11.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1737ET