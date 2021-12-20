Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Lower at 105019.78 -- Data Talk

12/20/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 2180.78 points or 2.03% today to 105019.78

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3306.55 points or 3.05% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 19.70% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Off 19.70% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.21% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 9.33% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.70% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 4.21% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.05%

--Year-to-date it is down 13997.46 points or 11.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1737ET

All news about IBOVESPA
12/17BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.52% Lower at 107200.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17Brazil's BRF proposes $1.2 billion capital increase, market sees potential move by Marf..
RE
12/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 108326.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16Brazil's Qualicorp Shares Rise 9.5% on Permission to Boost Stake
DJ
12/16Brazil's Intermedica Shares Rise 7.6%, Hapvida Up 6.3% After Merger Approval
DJ
12/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 107431.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15Brazil's Minerva Shares Jump 8.1% on China Reopening; JBS, BRF Also Rise
DJ
12/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 106759.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 107383.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/13Brazil's Cogna sees higher-education unit returning to revenue growth in 2023
RE
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
04:30pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras on sale of E&P asset in the Paraná Basin Dec..
PU
04:20pAZUL S A : was included, for the first time, in the Corporate Sustainability Index (&ldquo..
PU
04:17pBrazil's Petrobras to sell onshore oil asset for $31,000
RE
03:20pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Innovation Program of IRB Brasil RE and MAG Seguros opens enro..
PU
03:20pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : AM Best maintains Rating of IRB Brasil RE
PU
06:10aAMBEV S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K/A)
PU
06:10aVALE S A : Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 27.96 End-of-day quote.5.91%
BR MALLS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 8.41 End-of-day quote.5.52%
BRF S.A. 21.5 End-of-day quote.5.39%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.66 End-of-day quote.4.06%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 23.78 End-of-day quote.3.71%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 11.87 End-of-day quote.-3.26%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 30.33 End-of-day quote.-3.44%
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A. 56.76 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS 25.49 End-of-day quote.-5.35%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 21.69 End-of-day quote.-8.29%
Heatmap :