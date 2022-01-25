BOVESPA Index Ends 2.10% Higher at 110203.77 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2266.66 points or 2.10% today to 110203.77

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 15.73% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Off 15.73% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.36% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.11% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 5381.33 points or 5.13%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1735ET