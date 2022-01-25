Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/25 04:19:00 pm
110203.77 PTS   +2.10%
01/24BOVESPA Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 107937.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/24Brazil's sliding stock market makes M&A targets
RE
01/21BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.88% Higher at 108941.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.10% Higher at 110203.77 -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 2266.66 points or 2.10% today to 110203.77


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 15.73% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Off 15.73% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 9.36% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 9.11% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 5381.33 points or 5.13%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1735ET

All news about IBOVESPA
01/24BOVESPA Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 107937.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/24Brazil's sliding stock market makes M&A targets
RE
01/21BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.88% Higher at 108941.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 109101.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez extends deadline for bids for its CCR stake - sources
RE
01/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.26% Higher at 108013.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 106667.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 106373.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17Russian rouble slips amid Ukraine tensions; Brazil's real lifted by data
RE
01/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.10% Higher at 106927.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
04:50pU.S. House panel seeks information from meat processing firms on rising prices
RE
03:18pPETROBRAS : on Albacora and Albacora Leste divestment January 25, 2022
PU
09:27aBANCO BRADESCO S A : Minutes of the Meeting No. 3354 - Officers Promotions
PU
08:44aJPMorgan Downgrades Suzano SA to Neutral From Overweight
MT
08:17aEMBRAER S A : AVIAN signs surplus spare parts inventory agreement with Embraer
PU
07:47aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 2020 Reference Form - Form 6-K
PU
07:37aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - ANNOUNCEMENT ON TRANSACTI..
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
QUALICORP 17.45 Delayed Quote.7.52%
CIELO S.A. 2.18 Delayed Quote.6.34%
JHSF PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 5.82 Delayed Quote.6.20%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 20.78 Delayed Quote.6.02%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 12.02 Delayed Quote.6.00%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 11.47 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
BRF S.A. 23.25 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
GERDAU S.A. 27.39 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 25.41 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
SUZANO S.A. 56.71 Delayed Quote.-2.59%
Heatmap :