  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/05 04:20:00 pm
101005.64 PTS   -2.42%
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 101005.64 -- Data Talk

01/05/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 2508.00 points or 2.42% today to 101005.64

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3816.80 points or 3.64% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 22.76% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 22.76% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 15.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.81% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3816.80 points or 3.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1737ET

Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
BRF S.A. 22.89 End-of-day quote.2.10%
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. 7.12 End-of-day quote.1.57%
VALE S.A. 77.95 End-of-day quote.1.13%
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. 47.96 End-of-day quote.0.31%
JBS S.A. 36.34 End-of-day quote.0.28%
EMBRAER S.A. 23.94 End-of-day quote.-5.08%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2.17 End-of-day quote.-5.24%
AZUL S.A. 22.91 End-of-day quote.-6.11%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 11.28 End-of-day quote.-6.23%
PETRO RIO S.A. 18.98 End-of-day quote.-8.40%
Heatmap :