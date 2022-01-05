BOVESPA Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 101005.64 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2508.00 points or 2.42% today to 101005.64

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3816.80 points or 3.64% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 22.76% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Off 22.76% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 0.23% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 15.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.81% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 3816.80 points or 3.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1737ET