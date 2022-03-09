Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/22 04:23:00 pm
113900.34 PTS   +2.43%
03/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 111203.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07BOVESPA Index Ends 2.52% Lower at 111593.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 114473.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.43% Higher at 113900.34 -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 2696.89 points or 2.43% today to 113900.34


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 12.90% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 12.90% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 13.02% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 1.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.11% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 12.77% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 9077.90 points or 8.66%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1736ET

All news about IBOVESPA
03/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 111203.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07BOVESPA Index Ends 2.52% Lower at 111593.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 114473.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 115165.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Higher at 115173.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 0.89% Higher at 113141.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/25BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.23% Higher at 113141.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 111591.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24Brazil's Petrobras adopts wait-and-see pricing strategy after Ukraine invasion
RE
02/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.78% Lower at 112007.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:33pVIA S A : 4Q21 Conference Call Transcript
PU
05:33pEmbraer Swings to Q4 Profit, Revenue Drops
MT
05:22pEMBRAER S A : Releases Earnings Results 4th Quarter 2021 and Fiscal Year 2021
PU
05:12pVIA S A : Notice to the Market - Call 4Q21 Presentation
PU
05:03pEarnings Flash (ERJ) EMBRAER S.A. Posts Q4 EPS $0.31
MT
05:03pEarnings Flash (ERJ) EMBRAER S.A. Reports Q4 Revenue $1.3B, vs. Street Est of $1.496B
MT
04:51pVIA S A : 4Q21 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 11.58 Delayed Quote.16.97%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 23.97 Delayed Quote.16.25%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 14.74 Delayed Quote.12.09%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 12.3 Delayed Quote.10.91%
QUALICORP 14.58 Delayed Quote.10.20%
VALE S.A. 94.19 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
PETRO RIO S.A. 26.14 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
Heatmap :