BOVESPA Index Ends 2.43% Higher at 113900.34 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2696.89 points or 2.43% today to 113900.34

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

--Snaps a four trading day losing streak

--Off 12.90% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 12.90% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 13.02% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 1.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.11% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 12.77% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 9077.90 points or 8.66%

03-09-22 1736ET