BOVESPA Index Ends 2.52% Lower at 111593.46 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2880.32 points or 2.52% today to 111593.46

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3580.15 points or 3.11% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 14.67% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Off 14.67% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.74% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 0.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.11% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 10.48% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6771.02 points or 6.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1755ET