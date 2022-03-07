Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/22 04:26:00 pm
111593.46 PTS   -2.52%
03/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 114473.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 115165.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Higher at 115173.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.52% Lower at 111593.46 -- Data Talk

03/07/2022 | 05:56pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 2880.32 points or 2.52% today to 111593.46


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3580.15 points or 3.11% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 14.67% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Off 14.67% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.74% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 0.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.11% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 10.48% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6771.02 points or 6.46%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1755ET

