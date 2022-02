The BOVESPA Index is up 998.43 points or 0.89% this month to 113141.94 (Market Closed)

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 11226.49 points or 11.02% over the last three months

--Largest three month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 8319.50 points or 7.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

