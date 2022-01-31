Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Ibovespa
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/31 04:20:00 pm
112143.51 PTS   +0.21%
01/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.72% Higher at 111910.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.19% Higher at 112611.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 111289.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.98% Higher at 112143.51 -- Data Talk

01/31/2022 | 05:43pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 7321.07 points or 6.98% this month to 112143.51


--Largest one month point gain since May 2021

--Largest one month percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 10228.06 points or 10.04% over the last two months

--Largest two month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Today it is up 233.41 points or 0.21%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 14.25% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 14.25% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.28% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.42% from its 2022 closing high of 112611.65 hit Thursday, Jan 27, 2022

--Up 11.03% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7321.07 points or 6.98%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1742ET

All news about IBOVESPA
01/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.72% Higher at 111910.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.19% Higher at 112611.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 111289.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26Brazil pet retailer Petz acquires Petix in $13 mln deal; shares soar
RE
01/25BOVESPA Index Ends 2.10% Higher at 110203.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/24BOVESPA Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 107937.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/24Brazil's sliding stock market makes M&A targets
RE
01/21BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.88% Higher at 108941.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 109101.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez extends deadline for bids for its CCR stake - sources
RE
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:41pPETROBRAS : signs contract for sale of the Potiguar Cluster January 31, 2022
PU
05:36pU.S. cow herd drops to seven-year low, beef prices set to rise further
RE
05:18pTIM S A : Fato Relevante
PU
05:08pTIM S A : Anatel Grants Prior Consent for Transfer of Control of OI's Mobile Telephony Act..
PU
04:58pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market -Marcelo Lucon Resignation
PU
04:48pNOTICE TO THE MARKET - BUSINESS COMB : Presentation of Potential Synergies Related to the ..
PU
04:25pWEG S A : Results Disclosure Calendar 4Q21
PU
More news
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
AZUL S.A. 29.21 Delayed Quote.7.99%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 18.29 Delayed Quote.7.52%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 14.46 Delayed Quote.5.93%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 22.7 Delayed Quote.5.58%
TOTVS S.A. 29.07 Delayed Quote.4.64%
SUL AMÉRICA S.A. 25.4 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BRASKEM S.A. 49.17 Delayed Quote.-1.66%
BRF S.A. 22.33 Delayed Quote.-2.28%
JBS S.A. 35.09 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
VALE S.A. 80.87 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
Heatmap :