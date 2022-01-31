BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.98% Higher at 112143.51 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 7321.07 points or 6.98% this month to 112143.51
--Largest one month point gain since May 2021
--Largest one month percentage gain since Dec. 2020
--Up for two consecutive months
--Up 10228.06 points or 10.04% over the last two months
--Largest two month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2020
--Today it is up 233.41 points or 0.21%
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 14.25% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 14.25% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 11.28% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 4.57% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.42% from its 2022 closing high of 112611.65 hit Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
--Up 11.03% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 7321.07 points or 6.98%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
