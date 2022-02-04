BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.30% Higher at 112244.94 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 334.84 points or 0.30% this week to 112244.94

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 9525.47 points or 9.27% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Jan. 8, 2021

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 549.00 points or 0.49%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 14.17% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 14.17% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.87% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 11.13% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7422.50 points or 7.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1740ET