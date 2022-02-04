Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/04 04:20:00 pm
112244.94 PTS   +0.49%
02/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 111695.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.18% Lower at 111894.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.97% Higher at 113228.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.30% Higher at 112244.94 -- Data Talk

02/04/2022 | 05:41pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 334.84 points or 0.30% this week to 112244.94


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 9525.47 points or 9.27% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Jan. 8, 2021

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 549.00 points or 0.49%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 14.17% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 14.17% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.87% from its 2022 closing high of 113228.31 hit Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022

--Up 11.13% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7422.50 points or 7.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1740ET

