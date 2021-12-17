BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.52% Lower at 107200.56 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 557.78 points or 0.52% this week to 107200.56
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021
--Snaps a two week winning streak
--Today it is down 1125.77 points or 1.04%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 18.03% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Off 18.03% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 6.38% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 9.17% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.03% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 6.38% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 5.19%
--Year-to-date it is down 11816.68 points or 9.93%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
