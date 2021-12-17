Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.52% Lower at 107200.56 -- Data Talk

12/17/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 557.78 points or 0.52% this week to 107200.56

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 1125.77 points or 1.04%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 18.03% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 18.03% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.38% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 9.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.03% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.38% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 11816.68 points or 9.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1745ET

All news about IBOVESPA
10:39aBrazil's BRF proposes $1.2 billion capital increase, market sees potential move by Marf..
RE
12/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 108326.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/16Brazil's Qualicorp Shares Rise 9.5% on Permission to Boost Stake
DJ
12/16Brazil's Intermedica Shares Rise 7.6%, Hapvida Up 6.3% After Merger Approval
DJ
12/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 107431.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15Brazil's Minerva Shares Jump 8.1% on China Reopening; JBS, BRF Also Rise
DJ
12/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 106759.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 107383.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/13Brazil's Cogna sees higher-education unit returning to revenue growth in 2023
RE
12/10BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.56% Higher at 107758.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:30pBRF S A : Transcript - 2021 BRF Day
PU
05:20pCOSAN S A : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 20-F/A)
PU
05:20pVALE S A : announces new Executive Vice President for the Base Metals business
PU
04:30pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - In Design Ipiranga
PU
04:30pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Unique Green
PU
04:30pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Pin Osasco
PU
04:30pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - Fit Casa Estação Oratório
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. 5.82 End-of-day quote.8.58%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL 25.82 End-of-day quote.6.04%
QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A. 17.14 End-of-day quote.5.54%
VALE S.A. 80.44 End-of-day quote.3.91%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.4 End-of-day quote.3.73%
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS 33.03 End-of-day quote.-2.71%
LOJAS RENNER S.A. 26.2 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
CIELO S.A. 2.23 End-of-day quote.-4.29%
TOTVS S.A. 30.34 End-of-day quote.-4.59%
VIA S.A. 4.91 End-of-day quote.-5.58%
Heatmap :