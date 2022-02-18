BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.61% Lower at 112879.85 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 692.50 points or 0.61% this week to 112879.85

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 7, 2022

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today it is down 648.63 points or 0.57%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2301.10 points or 2.00% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 13.68% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Off 13.68% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 12.01% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.00% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 11.76% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 8057.41 points or 7.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

