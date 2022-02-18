Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/18 04:19:00 pm
112879.85 PTS   -0.57%
02/17BOVESPA Index Ends 1.43% Lower at 113528.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/17NEW FEATURES ON MARKETSCREENER : Hong Kong, Russia, Poland and Brazil
02/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 115180.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.61% Lower at 112879.85 -- Data Talk

02/18/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 692.50 points or 0.61% this week to 112879.85


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Jan. 7, 2022

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today it is down 648.63 points or 0.57%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2301.10 points or 2.00% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Off 13.68% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

--Off 13.68% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 12.01% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.00% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 11.76% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 8057.41 points or 7.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 1754ET

All news about IBOVESPA
02/17BOVESPA Index Ends 1.43% Lower at 113528.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/17NEW FEATURES ON MARKETSCREENER : Hong Kong, Russia, Poland and Brazil
02/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 115180.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/16Brazil's BNDES raises $370 million in meatpacker JBS shares sale, says executive
RE
02/15Brazil audit court backs Eletrobras post-privatization concession payments
RE
02/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 114828.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.29% Higher at 113899.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/11BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 113572.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/11Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas beats profit expectations, EBITDA disappoints
RE
02/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 113367.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:42pBrazil planemaker Embraer approves three-year pause in E175-E2 jet development program
RE
04:12pLOCALIZA RENT A CAR S A : Interim Financial Information - 09/30/2021
PU
04:12pLOCALIZA RENT A CAR S A : Interim Financial Information - 06/30/2021
PU
11:42aRUMO S A : Results Presentation 4Q21
PU
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 18,..
CI
08:32aCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS : Press Releases - Arbitration decision in claim agai..
PU
08:30aEmbraer, Wideroe and Rolls-Royce announce partnership to research innovative technologi..
AQ
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
CIELO S.A. 2.83 Delayed Quote.12.30%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 12.79 Delayed Quote.2.73%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 36.05 Delayed Quote.2.04%
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL S.A. 21.5 Delayed Quote.1.90%
ATACADÃO S.A. 17.4 Delayed Quote.1.69%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.36 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 14.08 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
COSAN S.A. 21.76 Delayed Quote.-4.81%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 23.89 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
RUMO S.A. 15.21 Delayed Quote.-8.81%
Heatmap :