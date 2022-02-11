BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 113572.35 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1327.41 points or 1.18% this week to 113572.35

--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 10852.88 points or 10.57% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Largest five week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 204.58 points or 0.18%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1575.95 points or 1.41% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 13.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 13.16% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 12.70% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.44% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 8749.91 points or 8.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1741ET