  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/11 04:23:00 pm
113572.35 PTS   +0.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 113572.35 -- Data Talk

02/11/2022 | 05:42pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 1327.41 points or 1.18% this week to 113572.35


--Up for five consecutive weeks

--Up 10852.88 points or 10.57% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Largest five week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 23, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Dec. 18, 2020, when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Today it is up 204.58 points or 0.18%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1575.95 points or 1.41% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 13.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 13.16% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 12.70% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 4.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 12.44% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is up 8749.91 points or 8.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1741ET

All news about IBOVESPA
06:48aBrazilian steelmaker Usiminas beats profit expectations, EBITDA disappoints
RE
02/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 113367.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/09BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 112461.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 112234.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 111996.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07Brazil prosecutors ask antitrust body to block Oi mobile ops sale
RE
02/07Brazil's Hapvida says Intermedica purchase to add $260 mln to EBITDA
RE
02/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.30% Higher at 112244.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 111695.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.18% Lower at 111894.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:03pCARRIER EQ, LLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : announces 2021's results
PU
04:41pPETRO RIO S A : Notice to the market - change of material equity interest
PU
04:41pULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S A : Update on Extrafarma's sale process
PU
03:09pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A..
PU
02:49pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS AND COMPLETE FINANCIA..
PU
11:08aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 4Q 21 Risk and capital management Pillar 3 Fourth quarter of 2021 - Fo..
PU
Chart IBOVESPA
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 26.53 Delayed Quote.5.91%
ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA 10.52 Delayed Quote.4.26%
PETRO RIO S.A. 25.8 Delayed Quote.4.24%
PETROBRAS 33.76 Delayed Quote.4.07%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 33.4 Delayed Quote.3.50%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 17.75 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
VIA S.A. 4.12 Delayed Quote.-5.07%
AZUL S.A. 26.95 Delayed Quote.-5.84%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 15.53 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.35 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
Heatmap :