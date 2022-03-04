BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 114473.78 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1331.84 points or 1.18% this week to 114473.78

--Largest one week point gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 11, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1593.93 points or 1.41% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb 11, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today it is down 691.77 points or 0.60%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 699.83 points or 0.61% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 12.47% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 12.47% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 13.59% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 0.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.61% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 13.33% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 9651.34 points or 9.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1733ET