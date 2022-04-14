Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/14 04:20:00 pm EDT
116181.61 PTS   -0.51%
04/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 116781.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 116146.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/11BOVESPA Index Ends 1.16% Lower at 116952.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.81% Lower at 116181.61 -- Data Talk

04/14/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 2140.65 points or 1.81% this week to 116181.61


--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 5388.54 points or 4.43% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 29, 2021

--Today it is down 600.35 points or 0.51%

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 11.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.16% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.29% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 3.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.43% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.02% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 11359.17 points or 10.84%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1743ET

All news about IBOVESPA
04/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 116781.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.69% Lower at 116146.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/11BOVESPA Index Ends 1.16% Lower at 116952.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/08BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.67% Lower at 118322.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 118862.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 14.48% Higher at 119999.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 120259.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29BOVESPA Index Ends 1.07% Higher at 120014.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28BOVESPA Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 118737.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28No hydrocarbons found in key Exxon drilling in Brazil, partner says
RE
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:40pENEVA S A : Notice to Shareholders - Change of Disclosure Channel
PU
05:40pSUL AMERICA S A : Notice to Shareholders - SulAmérica and Rede D'Or Association - Right to..
PU
05:29pSUL AMERICA S A : Minutes of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05:29pSUL AMERICA S A : Final Voting Map - EGM
PU
05:19pMULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARI : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
04:42pBolsonaro pick for president of Brazil oil giant takes over
AQ
04:39pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC announces Preview of 1..
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings IBOVESPA
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. 22.69 Delayed Quote.2.81%
FLEURY S.A. 15.49 Delayed Quote.2.79%
JBS S.A. 38.48 Delayed Quote.2.75%
PETRO RIO S.A. 24.9 Delayed Quote.2.30%
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A. 15.02 Delayed Quote.2.11%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 16.17 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
TOTVS S.A. 35 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
IGUATEMI S.A. 20.42 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
AZUL S.A. 22.98 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 17.29 Delayed Quote.-7.09%
Heatmap :