BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.81% Lower at 116181.61 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2140.65 points or 1.81% this week to 116181.61

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 5388.54 points or 4.43% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending Oct. 29, 2021

--Today it is down 600.35 points or 0.51%

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 11.16% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.16% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 15.29% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 3.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.43% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.02% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 11359.17 points or 10.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1743ET