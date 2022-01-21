BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.88% Higher at 108941.68 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2013.89 points or 1.88% this week to 108941.68
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 6222.21 points or 6.06% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021
--Today it is down 160.31 points or 0.15%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Snaps a three trading day winning streak
--Off 16.70% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Today's closing value is the second highest this year
--Off 16.70% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Up 8.10% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Down 7.19% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.15% from its 2022 closing high of 109101.99 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
--Up 7.86% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.93%
--Year-to-date it is up 4119.24 points or 3.93%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-21-22 1739ET