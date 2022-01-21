Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/21 04:25:00 pm
108941.68 PTS   -0.15%
01/20BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 109101.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez extends deadline for bids for its CCR stake - sources
RE
01/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.26% Higher at 108013.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.88% Higher at 108941.68 -- Data Talk

01/21/2022 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 2013.89 points or 1.88% this week to 108941.68


--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 6222.21 points or 6.06% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Today it is down 160.31 points or 0.15%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 16.70% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 16.70% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 8.10% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 7.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.15% from its 2022 closing high of 109101.99 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 7.86% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 4119.24 points or 3.93%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1739ET

All news about IBOVESPA
01/20BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 109101.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez extends deadline for bids for its CCR stake - sources
RE
01/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.26% Higher at 108013.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 106667.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 106373.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/17Russian rouble slips amid Ukraine tensions; Brazil's real lifted by data
RE
01/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.10% Higher at 106927.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 105529.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12BOVESPA Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 105685.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12Shares in Brazil mall operators soar as Multiplan figures, BofA survey point to recover..
RE
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
04:24pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : BB Corretora/Brasilprev
PU
03:32pBrazilian fintech Dock will use crypto for international remittances
RE
01:15pTIM Brasil Stock Trading Halted Pending News Release
MT
01:13pTIM S A : Mr. Pietro Labriola appointed as CEO of Telecom Italia Group
PU
12:23pVALE S A : Commitment to sustainable practice, PT Vale Trials Electric Cars in Operational..
PU
06:12aCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S A : Fundamental Change - Form 6-K
PU
01/20NOTICE TO THE MARKET - BUSINESS COMB : Closing Schedule
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
JHSF PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 5.47 Delayed Quote.5.80%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 23.17 Delayed Quote.4.28%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.9 Delayed Quote.3.76%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 11.62 Delayed Quote.3.75%
FLEURY S.A. 19.13 Delayed Quote.3.46%
CIELO S.A. 2.07 Delayed Quote.-3.27%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 11.47 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
GERDAU S.A. 27.46 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 15.86 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 3.34 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
Heatmap :