BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.88% Higher at 108941.68 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2013.89 points or 1.88% this week to 108941.68

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 6222.21 points or 6.06% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Today it is down 160.31 points or 0.15%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 16.70% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 16.70% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 8.10% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 7.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.15% from its 2022 closing high of 109101.99 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 7.86% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 4119.24 points or 3.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1739ET