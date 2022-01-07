Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/07 04:20:00 pm
102719.47 PTS   +1.14%
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.01% Lower at 102719.47 -- Data Talk

01/07/2022 | 05:46pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 2102.97 points or 2.01% this week to 102719.47

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 5038.87 points or 4.68% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 2, 2020, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 1158.42 points or 1.14%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1713.83 points or 1.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021

--Off 21.45% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 21.45% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 1.93% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 17.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.16% from its 2022 closing high of 103921.59 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 1.70% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2102.97 points or 2.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1745ET

