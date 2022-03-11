Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/22 04:26:00 pm
111713.07 PTS   -1.72%
03/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Lower at 113663.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/09BOVESPA Index Ends 2.43% Higher at 113900.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 111203.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.41% Lower at 111713.07 -- Data Talk

03/11/2022 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 2760.71 points or 2.41% this week to 111713.07


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 1950.06 points or 1.72%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2187.27 points or 1.92% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.58% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 14.58% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.85% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 2.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.01% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 10.60% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 6890.63 points or 6.57%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 1742ET

All news about IBOVESPA
03/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.21% Lower at 113663.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/09BOVESPA Index Ends 2.43% Higher at 113900.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.35% Lower at 111203.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07BOVESPA Index Ends 2.52% Lower at 111593.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.18% Higher at 114473.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 115165.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Higher at 115173.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 0.89% Higher at 113141.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/25BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.23% Higher at 113141.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 111591.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:15pBrazil Justice Ministry asks Petrobras to explain fuel-price hike
RE
04:27pAZUL S A : 4Q21 Institutional Presentation
PU
04:26pAZUL S A : to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees
PU
04:26pAZUL S A : Institutional Presentation - Azul Cargo 4Q21
PU
04:11pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Reunião da Administração
PU
03:30pENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S A : makes a pioneering issue of infrastructure debentures for a pub..
PU
08:20aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Form 6-K - 4Q2021 MTN Program - Form 6-K/A
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. 49.77 Delayed Quote.1.16%
TIM S.A. 12.78 Delayed Quote.0.95%
MINERVA S.A. 11.28 Delayed Quote.0.53%
SUZANO S.A. 61.08 Delayed Quote.0.41%
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA - COPEL 7.23 Delayed Quote.0.28%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 25.88 Delayed Quote.-5.89%
EMBRAER S.A. 13.18 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 15.98 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 20.25 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 10.45 Delayed Quote.-11.89%
Heatmap :