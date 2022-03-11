BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.41% Lower at 111713.07 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2760.71 points or 2.41% this week to 111713.07

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021

--Snaps a two week winning streak

--Today it is down 1950.06 points or 1.72%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2187.27 points or 1.92% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down six of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.58% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 14.58% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 10.85% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 2.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.01% from its 2022 closing high of 115180.95 hit Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022

--Up 10.60% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 6890.63 points or 6.57%

