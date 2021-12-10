Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/10 04:19:00 pm
107758.34 PTS   +1.38%
12/09BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 106291.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Higher at 107557.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/06BOVESPA Index Ends 1.70% Higher at 106858.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.56% Higher at 107758.34 -- Data Talk

12/10/2021 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 2688.65 points or 2.56% this week to 107758.34

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 5534.08 points or 5.41% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 1467.10 points or 1.38%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 17.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 17.60% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.93% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.60% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.93% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 11258.90 points or 9.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-10-21 1723ET

All news about IBOVESPA
12/09BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 106291.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Higher at 107557.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/06BOVESPA Index Ends 1.70% Higher at 106858.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/06Embraer shares jump as unit gets orders for 60 electric aircraft
RE
12/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.78% Higher at 105069.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/02BOVESPA Index Ends 3.66% Higher at 104466.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/01BOVESPA Index Ends 1.12% Lower at 100774.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/01Brazil stocks set for bargain-hunt rebound in 2022 but politics risky
RE
11/30BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 1.53% Lower at 101915.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 102814.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components IBOVESPA
05:36pBRF S A : CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS - Form 6-K
PU
05:26pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Consolidated Form - CVM 358 - November/2021
PU
05:06pVALE S A : Transcript Vale Day 2021
PU
05:06pVALE S A : Transcrição Vale Day 2021 (Inglês)
PU
04:43pEMBRAER S A : and the Brazilian Army Present the SABER M200 VIGILANTE Radar for Early Warn..
PU
04:20pMeat packers' profit margins jumped 300% during pandemic - White House economics team
RE
02:42pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Consolidated Position – November 2021
PU
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 19.35 End-of-day quote.3.59%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL 24.46 End-of-day quote.1.49%
WEG S.A. 36.5 End-of-day quote.1.28%
EQUATORIAL ENERGIA S.A. 23.9 End-of-day quote.1.27%
HYPERA S.A. 29.09 End-of-day quote.0.41%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 19.79 End-of-day quote.-4.95%
VIA S.A. 5.36 End-of-day quote.-7.11%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.28 End-of-day quote.-7.78%
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. 5.11 End-of-day quote.-9.24%
BRASKEM S.A. 54 End-of-day quote.-17.61%
Heatmap :