BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.56% Higher at 107758.34 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2688.65 points or 2.56% this week to 107758.34

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 5534.08 points or 5.41% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 1467.10 points or 1.38%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 17.60% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 17.60% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.93% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 6.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.60% from its 2021 closing high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.93% from its 2021 closing low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 11258.90 points or 9.46%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

12-10-21 1723ET