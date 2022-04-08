Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Ibovespa
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/08 04:24:00 pm EDT
118322.26 PTS   -0.45%
04/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 118862.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 14.48% Higher at 119999.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 120259.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.67% Lower at 118322.26 -- Data Talk

04/08/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 3247.89 points or 2.67% this week to 118322.26


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 539.86 points or 0.45%

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.52% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.52% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 0.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.67% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.14% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 13499.82 points or 12.88%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1736ET

Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings IBOVESPA
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS 42.9 Delayed Quote.5.30%
ENEVA S.A. 15.41 Delayed Quote.4.05%
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. 41.37 Delayed Quote.4.00%
IGUATEMI S.A. 21.86 Delayed Quote.4.00%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 22.43 Delayed Quote.3.84%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 2.26 Delayed Quote.-4.64%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 15 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.13 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
AMERICANAS S.A. 28.58 Delayed Quote.-7.72%
VIA S.A. 3.6 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
Heatmap :