BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.67% Lower at 118322.26 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3247.89 points or 2.67% this week to 118322.26

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 19, 2021

--Snaps a three week winning streak

--Today it is down 539.86 points or 0.45%

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 9.52% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.52% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 0.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.67% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.14% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 13499.82 points or 12.88%

