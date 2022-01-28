Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ibovespa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/28 04:20:00 pm
111910.1 PTS   -0.62%
01/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.19% Higher at 112611.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 111289.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26Brazil pet retailer Petz acquires Petix in $13 mln deal; shares soar
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.72% Higher at 111910.10 -- Data Talk

01/28/2022 | 10:38pm GMT
The BOVESPA Index is up 2968.42 points or 2.72% this week to 111910.10


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 9190.63 points or 8.95% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Today it is down 701.55 points or 0.62%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 14.43% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 14.43% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.05% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 2.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.62% from its 2022 closing high of 112611.65 hit Thursday, Jan 27, 2022

--Up 10.80% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 7087.66 points or 6.76%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-28-22 1737ET

All news about IBOVESPA
01/27BOVESPA Index Ends 1.19% Higher at 112611.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.98% Higher at 111289.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26Brazil pet retailer Petz acquires Petix in $13 mln deal; shares soar
RE
01/25BOVESPA Index Ends 2.10% Higher at 110203.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/24BOVESPA Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 107937.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/24Brazil's sliding stock market makes M&A targets
RE
01/21BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.88% Higher at 108941.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20BOVESPA Index Ends 1.01% Higher at 109101.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/20Brazil's Andrade Gutierrez extends deadline for bids for its CCR stake - sources
RE
01/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.26% Higher at 108013.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components IBOVESPA
10:20pPETROBRAS : on Proved Reserves in 2021 January 28, 2022
PU
09:48pPETROBRAS : on the sale of Potiguar Cluster assets January 28, 2022
PU
09:25pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Amendment to Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6..
PU
09:25pSUL AMERICA S A : Reference Form 2021 - Version 8
PU
07:45pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Registration Form 2022
PU
05:05pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Ordinary Meeting
PU
03:18pBrazil's Braskem Shares Rise 8.8% After Petrobras Cancels Stake Sale
DJ
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
BRASKEM S.A. 50 Delayed Quote.7.50%
CIELO S.A. 2.28 Delayed Quote.6.05%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 12.4 Delayed Quote.2.31%
JBS S.A. 36.06 Delayed Quote.2.21%
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A. 6.55 Delayed Quote.2.02%
PETROBRAS 32.54 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
ENEVA S.A. 12.67 Delayed Quote.-4.02%
RUMO S.A. 15.76 Delayed Quote.-5.40%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 21.5 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 6.71 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
