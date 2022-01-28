BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.72% Higher at 111910.10 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2968.42 points or 2.72% this week to 111910.10

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 9190.63 points or 8.95% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 27, 2020

--Today it is down 701.55 points or 0.62%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 14.43% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 14.43% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 11.05% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 2.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.62% from its 2022 closing high of 112611.65 hit Thursday, Jan 27, 2022

--Up 10.80% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 7087.66 points or 6.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

