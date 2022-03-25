BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.27% Higher at 119081.13 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 3770.22 points or 3.27% this week to 119081.13

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 14, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 7368.06 points or 6.60% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 4, 2020

--Up nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 28.22 points or 0.02%

--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 10121.83 points or 9.29% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight day point gain since Wednesday, June 3, 2020

--Largest eight day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Monday, June 7, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Off 8.94% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

--Off 8.94% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 18.17% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 3.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 17.90% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.25%

--Year-to-date it is up 14258.69 points or 13.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 1737ET