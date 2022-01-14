Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 01/14 04:19:00 pm
106927.79 PTS   +1.33%
01/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 105529.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12BOVESPA Index Ends 1.84% Higher at 105685.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12Shares in Brazil mall operators soar as Multiplan figures, BofA survey point to recovery
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.10% Higher at 106927.79 -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 05:39pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 4208.32 points or 4.10% this week to 106927.79


--Largest one week point gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Snaps a four week losing streak

--Today it is up 1398.29 points or 1.33%

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 18.24% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Off 18.24% from its 52-week high of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 6.11% from its 52-week low of 100774.57 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Down 11.15% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.86% from its 2022 closing low of 101005.64 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is up 2105.35 points or 2.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1739ET

