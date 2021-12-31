BOVESPA Index Ends the Year 11.93% Lower at 104822.44 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 14194.80 points or 11.93% this year to 104822.44 (Market Closed)

--Largest one year point decline since year end 2008

--Largest one year percentage decline since year end 2015

--Snaps a five year winning streak

--This quarter it is down 6156.66 points or 5.55%

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down 21979.22 points or 17.33% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter point decline since the 1st Qtr 2020

--Largest two quarter percentage decline since the 2nd Qtr 2020

--Down three of the past four quarters

--This month it is up 2906.99 points or 2.85%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Snaps a five month losing streak

--This week it is down 68.88 points or 0.07%

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 2935.90 points or 2.72% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 5, 2021

--Down five of the past seven weeks

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1746ET