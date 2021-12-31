BOVESPA Index Ends the Year 11.93% Lower at 104822.44 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 14194.80 points or 11.93% this year to 104822.44 (Market Closed)
--Largest one year point decline since year end 2008
--Largest one year percentage decline since year end 2015
--Snaps a five year winning streak
--This quarter it is down 6156.66 points or 5.55%
--Down for two consecutive quarters
--Down 21979.22 points or 17.33% over the last two quarters
--Largest two quarter point decline since the 1st Qtr 2020
--Largest two quarter percentage decline since the 2nd Qtr 2020
--Down three of the past four quarters
--This month it is up 2906.99 points or 2.85%
--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021
--Snaps a five month losing streak
--This week it is down 68.88 points or 0.07%
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 2935.90 points or 2.72% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 5, 2021
--Down five of the past seven weeks
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-31-21 1746ET