    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/30 04:23:00 pm
104822.44 PTS   +0.69%
12/30BOVESPA Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 104822.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.72% Lower at 104107.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/28BOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 104864.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Year 11.93% Lower at 104822.44 -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 05:47pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 14194.80 points or 11.93% this year to 104822.44 (Market Closed)

--Largest one year point decline since year end 2008

--Largest one year percentage decline since year end 2015

--Snaps a five year winning streak

--This quarter it is down 6156.66 points or 5.55%

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down 21979.22 points or 17.33% over the last two quarters

--Largest two quarter point decline since the 1st Qtr 2020

--Largest two quarter percentage decline since the 2nd Qtr 2020

--Down three of the past four quarters

--This month it is up 2906.99 points or 2.85%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Snaps a five month losing streak

--This week it is down 68.88 points or 0.07%

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 2935.90 points or 2.72% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 5, 2021

--Down five of the past seven weeks

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1746ET

All news about IBOVESPA
12/30BOVESPA Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 104822.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.72% Lower at 104107.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/28BOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 104864.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 105554.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 104891.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/22Latam FX gains ground, stocks mixed as Omicron concerns linger
RE
12/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 105499.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/20BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Lower at 105019.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/17BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.52% Lower at 107200.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components IBOVESPA
12/30Brazil's Petrobras declares commercial viability at four offshore concessions
RE
12/30Brazilian elections will not affect Petrobras pricing, CEO pledges
RE
12/30TOTVS S A : Board of Directors' Meeting 12/22/2021 - Minutes (Approval of the proposal to ..
PU
12/30Petrobras Warns Price Hike Freeze Threatens Opening of Brazilian Natural Gas Market
MT
12/30ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/30CIELO S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/29TOTVS S A : 2021 Corporate Governance Report
PU
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
SUL AMÉRICA S.A. 27.49 End-of-day quote.6.84%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 7.22 End-of-day quote.6.80%
QUALICORP CONSULTORIA E CORRETORA DE SEGUROS S.A. 16.9 End-of-day quote.5.49%
VIA S.A. 5.25 End-of-day quote.4.58%
NOTRE DAME INTERMÉDICA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 60.35 End-of-day quote.4.05%
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A. 38.41 End-of-day quote.-0.47%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 19.21 End-of-day quote.-0.47%
ITAÚSA - INVESTIMENTOS ITAÚ SA 8.93 End-of-day quote.-1.11%
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 20.95 End-of-day quote.-1.64%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 22.07 End-of-day quote.-3.71%
