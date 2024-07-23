WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week at the White House, an aide to Harris said on Monday.

Harris will be unable to preside over Netanyahu's planned address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday because she is traveling to Indianapolis that day for a previously-scheduled event, her aide added.

