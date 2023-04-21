KOSPI Composite Index Falls 1.05% This Week to 2544.40 -- Data Talk

The KOSPI Composite Index is down 27.09 points or 1.05% this week to 2544.40
--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 10, 2023
--Snaps a five-week winning streak
--Today it is down 18.71 points or 0.73%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 6, 2023
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 30.68 points or 1.19% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 23.02% from its record close of 3305.21 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023
--Off 5.93% from its 52-week high of 2704.71 hit Friday, April 22, 2022
--Up 18.04% from its 52-week low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 5.93% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.22% from its 2023 closing high of 2575.91 hit Monday, April 17, 2023
--Up 14.68% from its 2023 closing low of 2218.68 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.73%
--Year-to-date it is up 308.00 points or 13.77%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
