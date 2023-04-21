Advanced search
    KOSPI   KRD020020008

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-04-21
2544.40 PTS   -0.73%
07:13aSamsung Electronics to Use Recycled Cement in Construction of New Head Building
MT
07:13aSouth Korea Cuts Over 10,000 Workers at State-Run Firms in Q1
MT
07:02aKOSPI Composite Index Falls 1.05% This Week to 2544.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
KOSPI Composite Index Falls 1.05% This Week to 2544.40 -- Data Talk

04/21/2023 | 07:02am EDT
The KOSPI Composite Index is down 27.09 points or 1.05% this week to 2544.40


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 10, 2023

--Snaps a five-week winning streak

--Today it is down 18.71 points or 0.73%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 30.68 points or 1.19% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 23.02% from its record close of 3305.21 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 5.93% from its 52-week high of 2704.71 hit Friday, April 22, 2022

--Up 18.04% from its 52-week low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.22% from its 2023 closing high of 2575.91 hit Monday, April 17, 2023

--Up 14.68% from its 2023 closing low of 2218.68 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.73%

--Year-to-date it is up 308.00 points or 13.77%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 0701ET

