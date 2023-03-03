KOSPI Composite Index Rises 0.35% This Week to 2432.07 -- Data Talk

The KOSPI Composite Index is up 8.46 points, or 0.35%, this week to 2432.07
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023
--Snaps a four-week losing streak
--Today it is up 4.22 points or 0.17%
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 29.43 points or 1.22% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
--Off 26.42% from its record close of 3305.21 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
--Off 11.86% from its 52-week high of 2759.20 hit Tuesday, April 5, 2022
--Up 12.83% from its 52-week low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 10.37% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.09% from its 2023 closing high of 2484.02 hit Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
--Up 9.62% from its 2023 closing low of 2218.68 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 195.67 points or 8.75%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
