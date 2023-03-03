Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  World
  KOSPI Composite Index
  News
  Summary
    KOSPI   KRD020020008

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-03-03
2432.07 PTS   +0.17%
06:35aGM Korea's February Sales Jump 14.6% on Higher Overseas Sales
MT
06:24aKOSPI Composite Index Rises 0.35% This Week to 2432.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:09aRenault Korea's February Sales Plunge 38% on Lower Demand
MT
KOSPI Composite Index Rises 0.35% This Week to 2432.07 -- Data Talk

03/03/2023 | 06:24am EST
The KOSPI Composite Index is up 8.46 points, or 0.35%, this week to 2432.07


--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Snaps a four-week losing streak

--Today it is up 4.22 points or 0.17%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 29.43 points or 1.22% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

--Off 26.42% from its record close of 3305.21 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 11.86% from its 52-week high of 2759.20 hit Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Up 12.83% from its 52-week low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 10.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.09% from its 2023 closing high of 2484.02 hit Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 9.62% from its 2023 closing low of 2218.68 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 195.67 points or 8.75%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0623ET

