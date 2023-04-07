KOSPI Composite Index Rises 0.55% This Week to 2490.41 -- Data Talk

The KOSPI Composite Index is up 13.55 points or 0.55% this week to 2490.41

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 95.82 points or 4.00% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 31.18 points or 1.27%

--Largest one-day point gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 24.65% from its record close of 3305.21 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 8.72% from its 52-week high of 2728.21 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 15.54% from its 52-week low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.19% from its 2023 closing high of 2495.21 hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Up 12.25% from its 2023 closing low of 2218.68 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 254.01 points or 11.36%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

