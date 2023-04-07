Advanced search
    KOSPI   KRD020020008

KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX

(KOSPI)
End-of-day quote Monde  -  2023-04-07
2490.41 PTS   +1.27%
11:31aKOSPI Composite Index Rises 0.55% This Week to 2490.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:12aSouth Korean Stocks Close Higher on Tech Stocks' Rally; Samsung Adds 4%
MT
07:09aSouth Korean Stocks Close Higher on Tech Stocks' Rally
MT
KOSPI Composite Index Rises 0.55% This Week to 2490.41 -- Data Talk

04/07/2023 | 11:31am EDT
The KOSPI Composite Index is up 13.55 points or 0.55% this week to 2490.41


--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 95.82 points or 4.00% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023, when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 31.18 points or 1.27%

--Largest one-day point gain since Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 24.65% from its record close of 3305.21 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second highest this year

--Off 8.72% from its 52-week high of 2728.21 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 15.54% from its 52-week low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 7.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.19% from its 2023 closing high of 2495.21 hit Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Up 12.25% from its 2023 closing low of 2218.68 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 254.01 points or 11.36%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 1130ET

All news about KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX
11:31aKOSPI Composite Index Rises 0.55% This Week to 2490.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:12aSouth Korean Stocks Close Higher on Tech Stocks' Rally; Samsung Adds 4%
MT
07:09aSouth Korean Stocks Close Higher on Tech Stocks' Rally
MT
06:44aFDI Pledges to South Korea Reach Record High in Q1 2023
MT
06:03aSamsung Electronics Declares Earnings Guidance for Q1 2023
MT
05:54aSouth Korea Registers Current Account Deficit in February
MT
05:02aSouth Korean Foreign Reserves Edge Higher in March
MT
04:05aSouth Korea's Foreign Reserves Rise in March
MT
03:20aSouth Korea, Dominican Republic Sign Trade Deal to Boost Economic Cooperation
MT
02:34aSouth Korean shares end more than 1% higher as chipmakers rally on output cut
RE
More news
