KOSPI Composite Index Rises 10.75% This Quarter to 2476.86 -- Data Talk

The KOSPI Composite Index is up 240.46 points or 10.75% this quarter to 2476.86

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 321.37 points or 14.91% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point gain since the 2nd quarter 2021

--Largest two-quarter percentage gain since the 1st quarter 2021

--This month it is up 64.01 points or 2.65%

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up six of the past nine months

--This week it is up 61.90 points or 2.56%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 82.27 points or 3.44% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 23.70 points or 0.97%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 67.64 points or 2.81% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 7, 2023 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 25.06% from its record close of 3305.21 hit Tuesday, July 6, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

--Off 10.23% from its 52-week high of 2759.20 hit Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Up 14.91% from its 52-week low of 2155.49 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 9.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.29% from its 2023 closing high of 2484.02 hit Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

--Up 11.64% from its 2023 closing low of 2218.68 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 240.46 points or 10.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0652ET